NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,980 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
