NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

