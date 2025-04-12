Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,757,000 after buying an additional 75,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,675,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VYMI stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

