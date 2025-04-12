Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

GEHC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

