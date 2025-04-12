NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

