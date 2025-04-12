The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

