Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,732 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

