Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,359 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,301,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

