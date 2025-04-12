Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,232 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after buying an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after buying an additional 359,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $50.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

