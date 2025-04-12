F M Investments LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

