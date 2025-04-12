Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 304,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 161,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,067,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

