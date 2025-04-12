Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The company traded as low as C$6.87 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 12587048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. Insiders have acquired 98,120 shares of company stock valued at $835,336 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

