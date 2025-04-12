MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $17.30. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

