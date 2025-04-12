ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $41.17. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 3,254,121 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $12,091,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,230.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 260,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 336,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 455,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 102,050 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

