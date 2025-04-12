ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $41.17. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 3,254,121 shares trading hands.
ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
