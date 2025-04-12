Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.80. 397,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,858,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

VRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

