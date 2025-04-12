Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 12,495 shares traded.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $710.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

