Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $22.72. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 3,892,155 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 19.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

