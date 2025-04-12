Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.32, but opened at $218.64. Beigene shares last traded at $214.31, with a volume of 133,973 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beigene

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total transaction of $310,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,288 shares of company stock valued at $285,064,819. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

