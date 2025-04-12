Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.