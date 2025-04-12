Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

THG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.