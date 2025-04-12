Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,819,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 206,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

