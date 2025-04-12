Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 543,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humacyte by 66.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94,915 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.53 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

