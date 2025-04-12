Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,880 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

About Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $194,105.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,735.62. This represents a 44.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

