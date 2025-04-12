Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $75,000 in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacKenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,062.16. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,828 shares of company stock worth $230,888. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of MKZR stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

