Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $717,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
