Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $717,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.