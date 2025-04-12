Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovid by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,295,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 606,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTV stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

