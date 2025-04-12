Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIND shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.