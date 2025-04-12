Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,785 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after buying an additional 865,285 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 825,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $10,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOYY Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

