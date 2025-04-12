Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $587.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

