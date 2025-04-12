Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 679,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,572,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

