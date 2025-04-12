F M Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
