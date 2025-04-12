Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 185,102 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,102 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.