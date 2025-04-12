Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,352 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,971,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 281,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

