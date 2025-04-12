Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

