Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$488.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.9 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Loar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOAR

Loar Stock Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $87.95 on Friday. Loar has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.47.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.