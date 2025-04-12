Heritage Trust Co Takes $465,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.