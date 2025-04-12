Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 30,397 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,188.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 493,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $44.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

