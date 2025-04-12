Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.