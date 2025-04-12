Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MTN opened at $142.64 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $229.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

