Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE MTN opened at $142.64 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $229.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
