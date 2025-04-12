Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 427 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

