Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $643,000 Position in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,083,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.
Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:CPAI opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.83. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.
Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Profile
The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative, model-based approach to select US stocks of any market capitalization. CPAI was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Counterpoint.
