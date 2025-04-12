Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48.

