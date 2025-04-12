Covestor Ltd Buys 442 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

