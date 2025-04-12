Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 57.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

