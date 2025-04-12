Covestor Ltd Buys 512 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $34.52 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

