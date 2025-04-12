Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of VAW opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $215.82.
Vanguard Materials ETF Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
