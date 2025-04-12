Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after acquiring an additional 810,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.