Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,126 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $47,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,544,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

