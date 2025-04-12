Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 3,096 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

