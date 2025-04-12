7,730 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.